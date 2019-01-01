Willian backs 'legend' Lampard to succeed at Chelsea

Derby County granted the Blues permission to speak to their manager about succeeding Maurizio Sarri last week

winger Willian has backed club “legend” Frank Lampard to succeed at Stamford Bridge if - as expected - he is appointed the Blues’ new manager.

Lampard’s current club Derby granted Chelsea permission to speak to the club’s all-time top scorer last week, with the 41-year-old likely to succeed Maurizio Sarri just 12 months after taking his first job in management.

He led the Rams to the Championship play-off final last season, losing out to in the final, but it was enough to convince his old club that his credentials warranted serious consideration.

And international Willian believes that, despite his inexperience, Lampard will be up to the challenge of dragging the Blues back into contention for the Premier League title.

“He is a legend,” Willian told football.london . “He was an extraordinary player for the club, winning every possible title.

“He deserves so much respect and backing for what he has already achieved at the club. If Chelsea do bring him in, he will be very welcome."

He continued: “Is he definitely going to be the next manager? I don’t know.

"But I think he would be up to the task.

“He was a great player, and he is a great person. He’s only starting his managerial career now, but he has everything it takes to be a success.”

Former boss Sarri, whose reign was blighted by a reported lack of harmony in the dressing room and disquiet amongst fans, left Stamford Bridge to take over at earlier in the summer.

But despite what was a difficult season under the Italian, Willian was magnanimous in offering his best to his departed boss as he seeks to continue the Italian champions’ dominance.

“I wish him all the best,” the winger added.

“May God bless his career and his new chapter at Juventus.”

Sarri delivered the trophy to Stamford Bridge in his final game in charge, beating 4-1 in Baku, and also guided the team back into the after a one-year absence.