Brandon Williams' anger at getting pulled down soon dissipated at Carrow Road when the Norwich City man realised the offender was none other than Christian Eriksen.

Williams hit the floor after being manhandled by the Denmark international, who made an emotional return to football last month with Brenford.

Article continues below

The Manchester United loanee did not know quite how to react, but did not miss the opportunity to show his affection for Eriksen.

Brandon Williams was ready to get into it before he realised it was Eriksen who pulled him down 😅 pic.twitter.com/2JlnOGj7V7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 5, 2022

More to Follow...