Will Jota & Firmino be fit to play for Liverpool in Carabao Cup final vs Chelsea?

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are both battling to be fit to play for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea.

Jota has been a standout player for Liverpool so far this season, scoring 17 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

The Portuguese forward's momentum was stalled when he picked up an ankle complaint during the first leg of the Reds' round of 16 Champions League tie against Inter, though, and he was left out of their 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday.

Firmino also missed that Premier League clash due to a muscle problem, and there are now fears that the pair could miss a Wembley date with Chelsea. But will they be fit for Sunday? GOAL is here to bring you everything you need to know.

What's been said?

Klopp is currently focusing on his side's home encounter against Leeds on February 23, which they must win to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The German has confirmed that Jota and Firmino will be absent at Anfield, but hasn't ruled out the possibility of the pair being involved at Wembley four days later.

"No chance for tomorrow, Sunday we will see," Klopp told a pre-match press conference. "It will be easier for me to say no now but they are pushing.

"Not on the pitch for training which is not a good sign. We'll make a decision in the week."

Who could fill in for Jota & Firmino?

In the event that Jota and Firmino are both unavailable for the final, Liverpool still have plenty of high-quality attacking reinforcements to call upon.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane started together in the Premier League against Norwich for the first time since their respective returns from Afcon, grabbing a goal each.

The Reds' £50 million ($68m) January signing Luis Diaz also got on the scoresheet after being named on the left of the front three, and looks to have adjusted to English football seamlessly since his move from Porto.

Klopp will also be able to utilise the talents of fringe pair Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino if necessary, but supporters will hope that Jota and Firmino can still play a part at Wembley.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

Liverpool are scheduled to meet the Blues in the final of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup on February 27.

Jota scored both of the Reds' goals as they beat Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of their last-four tie to progress to the showpiece event, with Firmino also impressing after starting upfront alongside the 25-year-old.

