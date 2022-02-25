Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham for Man City? Examining England striker's transfer saga

Harry Kane has been Tottenham's main man for years now, but a lack of silverware with the north Londoners and a desire to begin a new chapter led Manchester City to come knocking for him last summer.

Tottenham rebuffed Manchester City's bids, but is there a possibility that the England international will make a big-money move to the Etihad in the future? GOAL takes a look.

Will Harry Kane move to Manchester City in summer 2022?

Manchester City had four separate bids for the Tottenham striker turned down in the summer, with the north London club refusing to sell him.

Kane has made clear his intentions to start winning trophies, something he has failed to do during his long stint with Tottenham.

And while City were persistent in trying for Kane's signature last summer, and are still actively looking for a new centre-forward, they are unlikely to make a fresh approach for the Tottenham striker who turns 29 this July.

Instead, they are more likely to shift their focus on younger forwards, such as Erling Haaland.

GOAL's Manchester City correspondent, Jonathan Smith, writes: "City still want a striker, of course, but the chances of [Kane] moving to the Etihad now are slim.

"Despite Kane's age and the fact that there will only be two years left on his contract this time around, Tottenham would still demand a massive fee for him.

"He would not represent good value in the long term, which is precisely why City are looking at other targets.

"Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who turns 22 in July, is a far more attractive option, particularly with a reported buyout clause of £68 million ($92m)."

What's been said?

"Now you can say, 'Harry Kane didn’t come and everything is going well' but at the time I didn’t know it," City boss Pep Guardiola told reporters in February.

"We tried but Tottenham were clear that it was not going to happen.

"When that happens two, three, four times, it’s over. After that we saw the squad and we were not sure. We then lost at Spurs and against Leicester in the Community Shield.

"I never was disappointed in what the club cannot do in the transfer market. I’ve never created a fire here. When we have some talks and we cannot agree, we do it internally."

Ironically enough, Kane showed City what they had missed out on when he scored two goals against the league leaders in a recent crunch Premier League clash.

Tottenham defeated Man City 3-2, with Kane scoring a stoppage-time winning goal, causing the title race to be blown wide open.

When does Harry Kane's contract at Tottenham end?

Kane's contract at Tottenham ends in the summer of 2024, when he will be 31 years old.

