Will Bale now get a second chance at Real Madrid after Asensio injury blow?

The winger's ACL injury could disrupt his side's summer plans, with the Welshman, Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz waiting to discover their futures

The confirmation on Wednesday that Marco Asensio ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Arsenal comes as a huge blow for .

Not only will the 23-year-old’s absence hinder coach Zinedine Zidane’s plans for the coming season, but there is the potential for it to disrupt the club’s objectives in the summer transfer window.

The international lasted just 20 minutes in the International Champions Cup clash against the Gunners before he was stretchered off and taken to hospital, having gone down after tussling with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Medical tests confirmed that Asensio will require an operation and he will now be out of action for several months.

While Madrid have a selection of wingers available in the squad, Asensio’s injury deprives them of an important player who made 44 appearances in all competitions last season.

And although Asensio, Zidane and the Madrid fans will be devastated by Wednesday’s update, there is a list of fringe players who could be brought back into the frame ahead of the new season.

Of course, Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior are secure of their spots in Zidane’s team, but all other wingers at the club face an uncertain future in the Spanish capital.

Brahim Diaz , Takefusa Kubo and Rodrygo are all in an uncertain situation at the Santiago Bernabeu and the club are analysing the trio in detail to decide whether to keep them in the first team, drop them to the Castilla side or ship them out to another club.

Madrid are, however, reluctant to let them leave permanently due to their age and talent, and it seems Asensio's injury could see at least one of them now given a chance as part of Zidane's squad for 2019-20.

Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez , meanwhile, could also end up staying put.

Zidane has made it clear that he wants the Wales star, who scored on his return to the team in the penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal, gone as soon as possible, with Madrid having been working on a deal to offload him amid reports of a lucrative offer from China.

Bale’s departure is proving to be complicated, however, and with his contract running until 2022, he could well remain a Madrid player for another season, especially with Asensio's injury now factored in.

Vazquez is another who is keen to stay put and while his situation is less delicate than that of Bale's, the 28-year-old may find it mutually beneficial if he were to leave, with Madrid keen to raise funds following a €315 million (£284m/$353m) summer splurge.

There is also James Rodriguez to consider although the international should not see his departure from Madrid blocked with Los Blancos in talks with Napoli and Atletico Madrid also keen on the former Monaco star.

Similarly, sources have told Goal that the injury to Asensio should not impact Dani Ceballos's loan move to , which is due to be announced imminently.