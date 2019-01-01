Wilfried Zaha remains committed to Crystal Palace – Townsend

The forward failed to secure a move away from the Eagles in the summer but the 28-year-old has no doubt of the Ivorian’s dedication to the club

Andros Townsend believes Wilfried Zaha remains committed to despite his botched summer move.

were believed to have signalled their interest in securing the signature of the international but were rebuffed by the Eagles, turning down two of their bids for the forward.

Despite the disappointment, Zaha made an impressive cameo appearance, playing for 25 minutes in Palace’s goalless draw with the Toffees on Sunday.

His performance delighted the 28-year-old winger, who is in no doubt of the Ivorian dedication to the club.

"It is massive Wilf is still here,” Townsend told Sky Sports.

“Any side in the Premier League would like him. The fact we are able to keep him again is great for the club. It gave everyone a big boost once the window closed.

"You saw that extra enthusiasm and energy in our performance. Hopefully, we can build on this performance and have a positive start to the season.

"It has been the same ever since I have been here. He has been the difference for us whether it has been fighting relegation or going for the top 10.

"You saw when he came on he gave us an extra dimension. He is a massively important player for us. Any club in the Premier League would be lucky to have a player of his ability.

"That [his commitment] was never in doubt. He loves his football, he loves Crystal Palace. You saw on social media, he loves playing football - whether it is in his back garden practising with his dad or his cousins or his brother.”

Zaha scored 10 league goals last season to help Roy Hodgson’s men finish 12th on the Premier League table.

The forward will hope to continue with the performances for Palace this season, starting with their next league game against on August 18.