‘Why shouldn't Neuhaus stay with us?’ - Gladbach director fumes as star midfielder linked with Bayern move

After impressing for Germany the 23-year-old has been associated with a move to FCB, leaving his current club unimpressed

sporting director Max Eberl has played down the prospect of Florian Neuhaus leaving the club to join .

Many of the ’s top players find their way to the Allianz Arena, with Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka just three of the names the German champions have plucked from rivals in recent years.

Eberl reacted angrily to the proposition that Neuhaus could do the same, with the 23-year-old having impressed in ’s international friendly victory over the in midweek.

More teams

“I've been doing this for 12 years now and we’ve always had our players link with other clubs - just like our coach, incidentally,” he grumbled to Sport1. “That is sometimes difficult.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“I sometimes ask myself: ‘What do we want?’ On one hand, we want to have a competition in which clubs other than Bayern can become champions. But on the other hand, these players are all being linked with this club in the media again. Why not just say: 'Hey, cool! Something is developing in Gladbach.’

“Why shouldn't Florian Neuhaus stay with us?! Meanwhile, the reflex reaction is always: ‘Good game, good development, but where is he going?’

“It always happens too quickly for me.”

Meanwhile, Eberl does not foresee the player departing in the near future.

“Flo knows what he's got with us,” he said. “He plays with Gladbach at the highest level, in the .

“Of course, I also know that our players have the potential to go to the biggest clubs at some point. It was no different with Roman Neustadter, Granit Xhaka or Mahmoud Dahoud, for example. But we managed these and other departures well previously.”

The 23-year-old Neuhaus, meanwhile, who has played in seven Bundesliga matches for Gladbach this season, was not nearly so definite when quizzed on the prospect of moving to Bayern.

“I don’t want to commit myself,” he said after the midweek matches. “Bayern’s a big club. I’ve got to know a couple of guys from there in the national team and they only speak positively about the club.”

Having made his second international appearance, he will hope to make his competitive bow in fixtures against and in the Nations League this week.