Why Mourinho's first two Spurs signings have left Lille so 'p*ssed off'

The Portuguese raided the Ligue 1 club to supplement his coaching team, though one key figure at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy remains out of reach for now

It didn’t take Jose Mourinho long to complete his first signings for .

Mere hours after being installed as Spurs boss, it was announced that Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos would join his backroom team from as assistant coach and goalkeeping coach, respectively.

Only, no-one thought to tell Lille head coach Christophe Galtier, who had struck up an acquaintance with the former , and boss over his previous months of unemployment.

As Sacramento and Santos were busy making the short hop from northern to north London – a mere 82-minute journey on Eurostar – Galtier was left livid with the manner in which Mourinho had amputated two key members of staff from his dugout.

“I was p*ssed off and annoyed!” Galtier seethed on the eve of a trip to . “Each person has his own way of doing things."

“I don’t know if it was a knife in the back, but it’s very classy to do things like that,” he added sarcastically. “The timing isn’t good.

“To be totally transparent, my president informed me of the situation and told me he would let Joao and Nuno go.

“That’s how football is these days. What can we do against two people who want to leave and exit the project to experience something else? Mourinho gave them that possibility. We couldn’t do anything else.”

Given their importance to Lille’s revival – and an apparent agreement with the club that they would only leave at the end of the season – it is little wonder the coach was quite so infuriated by the situation.

And it is little wonder Mourinho has moved so quickly for the duo, having watched at close quarters their work during the second half of last season, in which they played a critical role as Galtier’s men finished second in having 18 months earlier flirted with relegation.

Both Sacramento and Santos were part of a crack team of backroom staff assembled by sporting director Luis Campos when Marcelo Bielsa was head coach of the club.

The Argentine’s failure to embrace their knowledge was one of the reasons he so spectacularly failed at LOSC, yet they outlasted him and proved just as vital as any player as the Stade Pierre-Mauroy club returned to Europe’s elite by finishing as runners-up to PSG last term.

Both proved to be wildly successful, with Santos striking up a strong bond with Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who flourished under his charge, and Sacramento winning the squad over with his diligent work and shrewd tactical analysis.

And Mourinho, who chatted with the Lille staff around the several games he attended at the invitation of Campos, could not fail to notice the qualities of the coaches who were making the team tick.

Indeed, so impressed was he with 30-year-old Sacramento, whose route into professional football is not dissimilar to the circuitous path taken by ‘The Special One’, the Portuguese anointed him his new No. 2 upon his Premier League return last week.

A youth player at Braga, Sacramento switched to analysis when he came to the realisation that he would not make it to the top as a player.

Instead, he moved to , where he completed a Masters degree in performance coaching at the University of Glamorgan before working for Gary Speed with the national team. From there, he spent time at , where he was responsible for analysing upcoming opponents.

Described as “very meticulous, determined and motivated” by Football Association of Wales Trust technical director David Adams when speaking to the BBC , it would be little surprise if Mourinho did not see a hint of his younger self in his new right-hand man.

Campos, however, has been Lille’s superstar and it will be to the great relief of president Gerard Lopez that he will not – at least immediately – join Mourinho in London.

As well as recruiting the backroom staff expertly, he has shown throughout his career an excellent eye for players, having been the unsung hero of Monaco’s title push in 2017. It was no coincidence that their project started to disintegrate once he departed.

Lille, meanwhile, have flourished under the guiding hand of the Portuguese, who previously worked closely with Mourinho at Real Madrid and struck up a friendship with the legendary manager that persists to this day.

It is true that there have been potholes along the way, but these have been negotiated quickly and decisively.

Even if the club is struggling to back up their remarkable 2018-19 campaign – they are 10th in Ligue 1 and are all but out of the after four matches – there has been plenty of cause for optimism.

They have a vibrant young squad that has often come up short due to naivety, pushing the likes of Chelsea, and close in Europe.

Indeed, much has been made of Frank Lampard’s youthful approach with the Blues, but the side Campos has constructed was on average one year younger per player when the sides met in France previously this season.

Campos seems to have struck gold in the transfer market again with the shrewd purchase of Victor Osimhen, who has scored seven goals in 11 Ligue 1 starts, while the other summer arrivals, including Yusuf Yazici and Tiago Djalo, are beginning to settle quite nicely.

Lille, then, might have lost two key coaches, but they have retained their crown jewel. With Campos still on board, they will retain the interest of Europe’s biggest clubs – and Mourinho more than anyone will be keeping a watchful eye on their progress.