Lukaku's photo hints Moses will soon be an Inter Milan player
Victor Moses’ impending move to Inter Milan appears to be on the verge of completion with a photo emerging of the Nigerian having dinner with Antonio Conte’s men.
Moses played at wing-back in Conte’s Chelsea Premier League triumph in 2016-17, and he is set for a reunion with the Italian manager as Fenerbahce have no realistic prospect of signing him permanently.
However, before the club could officially announce their latest capture, Romelu Lukaku tweeted an image of the ex-Nigeria international dining with the rest of the squad.
My brothers, My boys , My Friends , My teammates @Inter 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/bC3883fa6U— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) January 22, 2020
With the Belgian’s leak, an official announcement of the former Wigan star appears to be imminent.
Before his rebirth under Conte at Stamford Bridge, Moses had played for Liverpool, West Ham and Stoke City.
He was sent to the Turkish outfit after falling down the pecking order under former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.