Why isn't Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Juventus against Dynamo Kyiv?

are one of the favourites to be named winners of this year's , despite being placed in a tough group that also involves , Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros.

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, however, won't be part of the squad that lines up to face Dynamo Kyiv - and Goal explains why.

Why isn't Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv?

Ronaldo will not be available for selection to face Dynamo Kyiv in Juventus' opening Champions League group-stage fixture on October 20 because he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The international had a confirmed positive test result on October 13 during international duty, and has been made to self-isolate accordingly alongside Covid-19 safety protocol and procedure.

He was forced to spend 10 days in isolation beginning on October 13, which means that he could be virus-free by the time his mandatory self-isolation ends on October 23 - three days after the Dynamo Kyiv game.

Ronaldo, however, could still test positive for Covid-19 on October 23 even after spending 10 days in isolation, and his fitness and squad availability will be consulted accordingly.

Even if Ronaldo does not show any further symptoms of Covid-19, he could still be a carrier of the virus and still test positive.

Juventus will be sweating on his availability to play against old foe Lionel Messi in the Champions League fixture against Barcelona on October 28.

The showdown is much-anticipated, and it is set to be the first time that the two rivals will meet since Ronaldo moved to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

But Ronaldo will only be able to play against Barcelona if he tests negative for Covid-19 at least one week before the game (by October 21).

Which games has Cristiano Ronaldo been forced to miss?

He has already missed two games prior to the Dynamo Kyiv fixture - a Nations League match against with Portugal and Juventus' clash vs Crotone.

By October 23, he will have missed three fixtures for both club and country, and potentially more - including the Champions League match against Barcelona - if he continues to test positive beyond October 21.

Date Game Competition October 14, 2020 Portugal vs Sweden October 17, 2020 Crotone vs Juventus Serie A October 20, 2020 Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus UEFA Champions League

Ronaldo could also miss Juventus' Serie A games against Verona on October 25 and Spezia on November 1, which fall on either side of the Barcelona match.

The striker denied accusations that he had broken Covid-19 restrictions by returning to Italy despite testing positive while away with the Portugal squad.

“I did not break any protocol," he wrote on Instagram.

“They’re saying that I broke Italian laws but it’s all a lie. I spoke with my team and we have the responsibility to do things right.

“Everything was done with authorisation. Principally for the Italian man whose name I’m not going to say, it’s a lie, I abided by all the protocols.”