Why does Paul Pogba wear an arm sleeve? Man Utd & France midfielder's attire explained

The Frenchman has added a key piece of apparel this season that has seen him reignited his finest form, but just why does he have the garment?

Paul Pogba has revealed the reasons behind the eye-catching addition of a sleeve over his left arm, which he has worn during the 2020-21 campaign for Manchester United.

The France international has sported the accessory for much of the season, during which he has rediscovered form at Old Trafford.

In reigniting his talents at club level, the sleeve has become something of a marker for the midfielder, but just why is he wearing one in the first place?

Why does Paul Pogba wear an arm sleeve?

Pogba explained that he began wearing the compression sleeve - also known as a tubular support bandage - in order to ease discomfort he was experiencing in his elbows.

The compression sleeve or bandage provides the elbow joint with extra support, strengthening the weakness that may be contributing to the pain.

Indeed, Pogba has actually worn the sleeve on both arms, having first suffered pain in his right elbow before it developed in his left elbow.

"It started with the pain, I had the pain [in the left elbow],” the Frenchman told the club's official website.

"It actually started with my right elbow, so I put it on my right, and I had the same problem with my left, so I started playing with this to get it warm instead of the strapping. It’s tight on my elbow.

"I’ve been playing with this and it’s just natural now, just for security."

Pogba has worn the arm sleeve while playing for Manchester United and also at international level when representing France.

Such bandages are not uncommon in sport, though it is somewhat unusual for a footballer to sport one on their arms - it is usually the leg joints, such as the knees and ankles, which require support.

Will Paul Pogba continue to wear an arm sleeve?

Asked whether the compression sleeve will become a fixed part of his on-field apparel, Pogba indicated that he intended to keep wearing it for the foreseeable future.

"Now it’s [associated with] me,” the 27-year-old joked when referencing how it has become readily identifiable as a trait.

"When people see that, they think of me. It just becomes me."

Where can I buy an arm sleeve?

Simple compression sleeves can generally be found at most sports apparel retailers or through medical stores, such as chemists.

Tubular support bandages can be relatively inexpensive and can be bought in the UK at outlets such as Boots, which cater for a range of issues, including joint pain in both legs and arms.

Pogba is likely to have received medical advice before deciding to wear the support bandage and if you are unsure it may be worth consulting with a doctor or physio before using one.