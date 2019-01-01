'Who's going to the final?' - Robertson mocks Suarez after epic Liverpool comeback

The Reds full-back was forced off at half-time at Anfield following a clash with the Barcelona forward but was able to have the last laugh

defender Andrew Robertson aimed a parting shot at Luis Suarez following the pair's running battle during the Reds' semi-final win over .

After reports that Robertson and Suarez had been involved in a heated exchange in the Camp Nou tunnel during Barca's 3-0 first-leg win last Wednesday, the pair again came head-to-head at Anfield six days later.

And, while Liverpool staged a remarkable comeback to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate, Robertson was forced to watch from the sidelines during the second half after sustaining a calf injury when it appeared that Suarez had kicked out at him late in the first period.

The captain - who also clashed with Lionel Messi in the opening stages of a memorable night on Merseyside - was able to have the last laugh as he eyed the showpiece final in Madrid on June 1.

"Who’s going to the final?" he said to BT Sport when asked about his coming together with former Liverpool forward Suarez. "We’re going to the final so that’s all that matters.

"Honestly, I don’t care just now. Fingers crossed I’ll be okay.

"This team is incredible, seriously. I’ve said it so many times this season, but my God, what a team."

Despite the celebrations that came with securing a place in a second successive Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp's side must quickly switch their attention back to domestic matters and the race for the Premier League title.

The 18-time English champions head into the final day of the season one point behind leaders , who know a win away at on Sunday will see them defend the crown they won last season.

Anything less could let Liverpool in, however, and Robertson is hopeful to be fit to face at Anfield, with the left-back set for a scan on Wednesday to discover the extent of his injury.

"It doesn't feel the best at the minute but I'll get a scan [on Wednesday]," Robertson told the club's official website.

"They're confident that it's just a nerve or whatever and it can be maybe a couple of days, but we'll wait and see. We can't really comment until I get the scan, but I'll be saying my prayers."

Mohamed Salah, who missed the win over Barcelona with concussion, will be fit to return to face Nuno Espirito Santo's side though less is known about the fitness of Roberto Firmino, who has not started a game since April 21 due to a hamstring injury.