FIFA 21 cover star: Who will be the face of EA Sports' new game?

There are plenty of players with a legitimate claim to be given the great honour of gracing the front cover of the latest in the famous franchise

Video games have become enmeshed with real life and that is particularly true when it comes to football, with clubs and players devoting more time to virtual pursuits.

EA Sports' FIFA series is one of the biggest bestselling game franchises in the world, with millions of avid gamers - including professionals - immersing themselves into the world of Ultimate Team on an annual basis. Getting on the cover of FIFA is now a matter of great prestige for footballers, not to mention financially rewarding thanks to the associated marketing and brand boon.

So, who will be on the cover of FIFA 21 when it comes out? Goal takes a look at all of the candidates.

Who will be FIFA 21 cover star?

It seems likely that FIFA 21 will have more than one cover star, whether that is spread across its multiple editions or a number of players sharing top billing together.

The likes of Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk have strong cases to continue as cover stars given their reputations and stature within the game. Indeed, considering Hazard's injury woes, it could even be argued that Van Dijk is now worthy of top billing, especially in light of the fact that he ran Lionel Messi close for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

Messi, of course, is a perennial contender for the FIFA front cover, but his situation is complicated somewhat by the fact that have an exclusive partnership with Konami's eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer game. Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo is not likely to be on the FIFA 21 cover due to ' partnership with Konami.

Regardless, there is no shortage of alternatives to the duo that dominated football (and FIFA covers!) for the past decade.

Rising stars such as 's Kylian Mbappe or striker Erling Haaland have been dazzling fans over the past few seasons, with each of them cultivating their own unique 'brand' on the pitch, replete with memorable celebrations.

Mbappe's PSG team-mate Neymar is another strong contender and has history with EA Sports, having featured on the revamped cover of , though the Brazilian would undoubtedly prefer to have sole billing.

Every year, FIFA fans across the world are invited to vote for the player they would most like to see on the cover of the game, which, while it may not ultimately be heeded, gives EA Sports an indication of who might be the popular choice.

Some of the candidates on the FIFPlay website vote, for example, include midfielder Paul Pogba, 's Mohamed Salah and the veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic. forward Heung-min Son is a popular suggestion for many who play the game, alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Pulisic.

As mentioned, licensing agreements that exist with Konami mean that Barcelona and Juventus players are highly unlikely to feature on the front cover of FIFA 21. So, in addition to Messi and Ronaldo, it would appear to rule out popular players such as Antoine Griezmann, Paulo Dybala, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.

Who was the last FIFA cover star?

playmaker Eden Hazard was the cover star of FIFA 20 on the standard edition of the game. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was the face of the Champions edition.

Zinedine Zidane was the star of FIFA 20 Ultimate edition as EA Sports trumpeted the former Real Madrid player's long-awaited arrival as an Icon in the game's Ultimate Team mode.

Game Cover star(s) FIFA 20 Eden Hazard / Virgil van Dijk / Zinedine Zidane FIFA 19 Cristiano Ronaldo / Neymar / Kevin De Bruyne / Paulo Dybala FIFA 18 Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 17 Marco Reus FIFA 16 Lionel Messi FIFA 15 Lionel Messi FIFA 14 Lionel Messi FIFA 13 Lionel Messi FIFA 12 Wayne Rooney / Kaka FIFA 11 Wayne Rooney / Kaka FIFA 10 Wayne Rooney

FIFA 19 had a more complicated situation regarding the cover star, with Ronaldo being replaced by the trio of Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne and Paulo Dybala mid-way through the season.

Ronaldo had been appearing as the sole face on the cover of the game for the second time after also being the front of FIFA 18. A few years before the star took up occupancy on the cover, his eternal rival Messi had been the undisputed face of FIFA, appearing on the covers of FIFA 13, FIFA 14, FIFA 15 and FIFA 16.

The international was succeeded by and Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus on FIFA 17, and Wayne Rooney was the main man for FIFA before Messi, alongside Kaka.

Check out the full history of FIFA cover stars here