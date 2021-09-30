Who is Calvin Bassey? Everything you need to know about the new Nigeria invitee

He broke onto the scene at Rangers - here's your guide to the youngster who has been invited by Gernot Rohr

Calvin Bassey has become the newest player to be invited to the Nigeria senior national team, having made the cut for October’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic.

What qualities will he bring to Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles team? Goal is on hand to tell you everything you need to know about the talented young defender.

In case you are unfamiliar with the 21-year-old and his style of play, Goal has come up with an extensive profile of a man who will be expected to make a big impact on the three-time African champions.



Who is Calvin Bassey?

Bassey is a professional footballer who represents Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Born in Aosta, Italy - the defender initially rose through the youth ranks at Leicester City before joining the Gers in 2020.

In his maiden season at the Ibrox Stadium, he made eight league appearances for Steven Gerrard’s men, while featuring in the Scottish Cup and League Cup respectively.

To cap a notable start to life in Scotland, Bassey featured in four Europa League matches, although, Rangers crashed out in the Round of 16.

In the 2021-22 campaign, he boasts six appearances across all competitions.

Before his Super Eagles invitation, he was also eligible to represent England and Italy at international level.

Which position does Calvin Bassey play?

Bassey is an adaptable defender and is capable of playing anywhere across the defensive line.

He is currently playing as a left-back at Rangers, but can also play as a centre back or as a defensive midfielder.

"He's a fantastic kid, a kid who wants to learn, who wants to grow and evolve with the team, we're really confident we can help polish him up and get him to become even better than he is,” Gerrard raves about him following his impactful contribution against Standard Liege last season.

"He's got really interesting attributes right now and he showed them on Thursday night, which was fantastic to see.

"He's in a good place and he's ready. That's the key thing.

"Calvin, every time he has been called upon since he walked in, he's been ready to produce. So he's in a good place."



So what sort of player is he exactly?

Bassey is a strong defender who is very good when it comes to aerial balls.

Blessed with a robust look, the 21-year-old is aggressive and on a good shift, he can cause restless moments for strikers.

Although he does not possess lightning speed, he occasionally assists the attack.

What is Calvin Bassey’s FIFA 22 rating and potential?

Bassey’s overall rating in FIFA 22 is 65, with a potential of 70.

He is a Standard silver card and has got a two-star skill moves rating. He prefers to shoot with his left foot and his work rate is medium.

His best stat is strength, which is 75, while he has 62 in dribbling, interception and a shot power of 45.