'Who is better than Salah?' - Klopp says Liverpool hero is best player in the world ahead of Ronaldo and Messi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after his starring role in his side's 5-0 win at Watford on Saturday.

The Egypt international scored a stunning goal in the Premier League match, dribbling through the Watford defence before firing past Ben Foster.

Salah has now scored 10 goals from as many appearances for Liverpool this season, failing to score in only one match so far.

What has been said?

The 29-year-old's exploits have convinced the Reds boss that he is the best around, rating him higher than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Klopp told BT Sport : "His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special.

"He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance.

Mohamed Salah: The best player in the world right now? 👑 pic.twitter.com/gRhYahRQH3 — Goal (@goal) October 16, 2021

"But, right now, he is the best."

Discussing his team's performance at Vicarage Road, Klopp added: "It was good! I cannot say differently. After the international break it is hard to find the rhythm after playing different systems, but the boys were so good despite only having one session before today.

"I think Watford had ideas, but we didn't let them play. The goals were really brilliant, there was great attitude, energy and character."

What did Salah say?

Asked if he is currently in the best form of his career, Salah said to BT Sport : "I don't know. Sometimes I don't have the luck to score goals but I am always trying 100 per cent to help the team.

"I am confident at the moment, helping the team win points which is the most important thing."

He scored an impressive goal in his side's previous Premier League match - a 2-2 draw against Manchester City, but the attacker could not say if his goal against Watford topped that effort.

"I don't know which one was better. I was in the box trying to find someone or score myself. It is all about the team, that is the most important thing," he said.

