Who are FIFA pro gamers voting for in FIFA 19 Team of the Year?

Voting has begun for EA Sports' game's Best XI of 2018 with 55 players to choose from - who are top players choosing and omitting?

The new year is a time to set goals, for a fresh start but for FIFA players it means only one thing - the release of the highly-anticipated Team of the Year (TOTY) cards on Ultimate Team.

Esports professionals and FIFA influencers have been given the chance to pick their best XI from 2018 out of 55 world-class candidates. The 11 players who receive the most votes will form the official TOTY and will each be given special blue cards on Ultimate Team with overalls in the high 90s.

Goal has also been given a voting box but you'll have to stay tuned to see those results. In the meantime, some FIFA pros and personalities have already revealed who they picked to receive special blue cards on FUT.

One of them is former FIFA Interactive finalist and Manchester City esports pro Kai 'Deto' Wollin. The German has opted for a team of David de Gea, Joshua Kimmich, Virgil Van Dijk, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. One interesting omission from the team is Man City's own Kevin De Bruyne, with Deto going against his club by including Pogba of rivals Manchester United.

The even bigger snub from Deto's side is Lionel Messi, who Deto admitted is "one of the greatest ever". F2's Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt won't be making the same choice as he tweeted: "If you don’t put Messi in TOTY you’re deluded." Tekkz has made an incredible start to FIFA 19 with multiple trophy wins and we will undoubtedly see him make use of TOTY cards this year. The teenager hasn't revealed who he will be voting for but along with Messi you will probably see the Liverpool fan include Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in his team.

Fellow pro player Jamie 'Jamboo' Rigden has revealed his votes with a team of De Gea, Kyle Walker, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Kante, Modric, Toni Kroos, Mbappe, Messi and Ronaldo. The West Ham man almost included KDB in his team over Kroos but felt that the four months the Belgian missed through injury held him back.

Fellow pro Nathan 'Zelonius' Horton from FUTWIZ opted for a similar team but with some minor differences. The biggest surprises were at the back as the Englishman put Thibaut Courtois in goal and opted for three centre-backs in Van Dijk, Ramos and Varane over a right-back. Zelonius also decided to include De Bruyne after the Belgian's phenomenal showing in the Premier League and World Cup last season.

As for influencers, most have allowed their community to vote - however you can see who is currently leading the votes from Bateson's community. The line-up is pretty expected with De Gea, Van Dijk, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, De Bruyne, Kante, Modric, Mbappe, Messi and Ronaldo.

That is almost the exact same as the team chosen by FIFA esports commentator Brandon Smith other than the fact he opted for a standard team with Walker at right-back ahead of Van Dijk. Smith controversially left Messi out last year but has decided to put the Argentine back into his side for FIFA 19.