'Who annoyed Manchester United?' - Fans amazed after Red Devils run riot against Roma
Fans have been left amazed following Manchester United’s 6-2 thrashing of Roma in a Uefa Europa League semi-final game on Thursday.
Bruno Fernandes got the visitors off to a flying start in the ninth minute but goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko put the Red Devils behind at half-time as Roma held a 2-1 lead.
After the restart, Manchester United ran riot at Old Trafford as Edinson Cavani's double and goals from Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood turned the encounter around in their favour.
Thursday's result was the first time a team scored as many goals in a major European semi-final since Real Madrid in the 1964 European Cup and the resounding victory boosted United's chances of progressing into the Europa League final.
Immediately after the game, football enthusiasts took to social media praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men for their 'entertaining' and 'amazing' second-half performance.