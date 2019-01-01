'Which genius at Goodison let Deulofeu go?' - Watford star lauded after remarkable FA Cup double

The Hornets looked like they were heading towards defeat, but they battled to an impressive win which required extra-time at Wembley against Wolves

looked like they were heading for their first final appearance since their triumph in 1960, but they squandered a 2-0 lead to and eventually lost 3-2 to the Hornets after a remarkable comeback sparked by Gerard Deulofeu.

Matt Doherty opened the scoring for Nuno Espirito Santo's men before Raul Jimenez doubled their lead in the 62nd minute on Sunday.

However, second-half substitute Deulofeu hit back with a beautiful chipped finish in the 79th minute before Troy Deeney's last-minute penalty sent the tie into extra-time.

Deulofeu then popped up with a brilliant second, scoring the winner after skipping past Wolves defender Conor Coady before slotting it past John Ruddy in goal.

With his match-winner, Deulofeu became the seventh player to score a brace in an FA Cup semi-final, and the first since Willian did for against in April 2017.

There were plenty of reactions on social media to the Spaniard's brilliant performance. Here are a few of the best.

deulofeu's burst of speed -> the touch past Coady -> taking the shot past Ruddy a half-beat early



not as flashy as the first goal but also a ridiculous bit of individual skill — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) April 7, 2019

13 - Only Troy Deeney (15) has been directly involved in more goals than Gerard Deulofeu (13) in all competitions this season for Watford - 8 goals, 5 assists. Impact. #FACup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2019

Extraordinary afternoon for Deulofeu. Dropped, then comes on as sub. Transforms the game in Watford's favour, gets injured, gets subbed off.

Lad deserves a decent drink tonight if the Hornets hold out. — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) April 7, 2019

WOW .. what a talent you have to be to score that goal .. which genius at Goodison let Deulofeu go? — Mike Parry (@mikeparry8) April 7, 2019

Never any doubt Deulofeu can play. Great talent and he's shown it today. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) April 7, 2019

Gerard Deulofeu’s game by numbers vs. Wolves:



46 minutes played

26 final third passes

2 take-ons

2 shots

2 goals



Turned the game on its head. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/URZNMyFP3o — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 7, 2019