Where and when will JDT play in the AFC Champions League
ACL
The 2018 Malaysia Super League champions will be going into their first ever campaign in the group stage of the AFC Champions League and after months of waiting, finally know who their complete opponents are. Lock your calendars for these dates!
5 March 2019
Kashima Antlers v JDT
1800
Kashima Soccer Stadium
12 March 2019
JDT v Gyeongnam FC
2045
Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium
9 April 2019
Shandong Luneng v JDT
1530
Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium
24 April 2019
JDT v Shandong Luneng
2045
Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium
8 May 2019
JDT v Kashima Antlers
2045
Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium
22 May 2019
Gyeongnam FC v JDT
1100
Changwon Football Center
