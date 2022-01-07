When will Premier League postponed games be played? Dates for delayed fixtures involving Man Utd, Liverpool & more

Cady Siregar
Getty/Goal

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has massively disrupted the Premier League schedule, so when could matches be rescheduled for?

The Covid-19 pandemic has continued to rage on worldwide, and the more infectious Omicron variant of the virus has massively thrown the Premier League schedule in disarray.

Clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have had Covid-19 outbreaks, causing for the postponement of several games and causing rescheduling chaos.

So when could the Premier League games that were cancelled due to positive Covid-19 cases within the squads be played? GOAL takes a look.

When could postponed Premier League games be played?

The Premier League have been steadily announcing new dates for rescheduled fixtures, slated to be played around a variety of competitions and fixed dates including those pertaining to the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Champions League and other top-flight matches.

If FA Cup third-round matches are postponed, however, their Premier League fixture listed below will be affected.

GOAL will update the table below once new rescheduled fixtures are confirmed.

New date

Match

Time (GMT)

January 11, 2022

Southampton vs Brentford

7:45pm

January 11, 2022

Everton vs Leicester

8pm

January 12, 2022

West Ham vs Norwich

7:45pm

January 18, 2022

Burnley vs Watford

7:30pm

January 18, 2022

Brighton vs Chelsea

8pm

January 19, 2022

Leicester City vs Tottenham

7:30pm

January 19, 2022

Brentford vs Man Utd

8pm

January 23, 2022

Arsenal vs Burnley

2pm

February 19, 2022

West Ham vs Newcastle

12:30pm

February 19, 2022

Manchester City vs Tottenham

5:30pm

February 20, 2022

Leeds vs Manchester United

2pm

February 20, 2022

Wolves vs Leicester City

4:30pm

February 25, 2022

Southampton vs Norwich City

8pm

February 26, 2022

Leeds vs Tottenham

12:30pm

February 26, 2022

Everton vs Manchester City

5:30pm

February 27, 2022

Chelsea vs Leicester City

2pm

Postponed Premier League games

Date of original fixture

Match

Competition

December 12, 2021

Brighton vs Tottenham

Premier League

December 14, 2021

Brentford vs Man Utd

Premier League

December 15, 2021

Burnley vs Watford

Premier League

December 16, 2021

Leicester vs Tottenham

Premier League

December 18, 2021

Man Utd vs Brighton

Premier League

December 18, 2021

Southampton vs Brentford

Premier League

December 18, 2021

Watford vs Crystal Palace

Premier League

December 18, 2021

West Ham vs Norwich

Premier League

December 18, 2021

Aston Villa vs Burnley

Premier League

December 19, 2021

Everton vs Leicester

Premier League

December 26, 2021

Liverpool vs Leeds

Premier League

December 26, 2021

Wolves vs Watford

Premier League

December 26, 2021

Burnley vs Everton

Premier League

December 28, 2021

Leeds vs Aston Villa

Premier League

December 28, 2021

Arsenal vs Wolves

Premier League

December 30, 2021

Everton vs Newcastle

Premier League

January 1, 2022

Leicester City vs Norwich City

Premier League