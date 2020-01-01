When will Liverpool be presented with the Premier League trophy?

If the Reds finally manage to get the job done - and the season comes to an end - when will the presentation happen?

look set to end a three-decade-long wait for league glory in 2020 as they close in on the Premier League title with less than 10 games left to play this season.

The Reds have swept all before them and the consensus is that Jurgen Klopp's side would be worthy winners, but things have been thrown off course with the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus global pandemic.

Uncertainty abounds across the world as governments step up their efforts to get things under control and football almost everywhere has been postponed as part of containment and mitigation measures.

However, the hope of football authorities is still to finish all seasons if humanly possible, when it becomes safe and reasonable to play games again.

Voices of figures involved in the Premier League have expressed different views about what should happen and a major concern for Liverpool fans is whether or not they will actually be crowned champions.

While some figures, such as West Ham's Karren Brady, have suggested that the season be declared null and void, reports have hinted that league bosses remain open to crowning the Merseysiders as champions.

So, all being well from a Liverpool perspective and they finally win the Premier League, when will they be presented with the silverware?

Should Premier League action resume at the beginning of May and Liverpool do what is necessary to win the title, a trophy presentation is possible at their match against at Anfield on May 9.

However, the date of a potential trophy presentation is now ultimately at the mercy of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reds supporters would, naturally, love to cheer on their team at Anfield as they got their hands on the coveted top prize in English football, but it may not be possible if games must be played behind closed doors.

Such an outcome is something that had weighed heavily on the minds of Liverpool chiefs prior to the postponement of football in .

It remains a possibility if football returns on a phased basis, i.e. games played behind closed doors when it becomes proportionate to do so, before potentially opening doors to supporters - though that seems unlikely.

The club's trophy parade was provisionally scheduled for May 18 - after their final game of the season against - but that date will have to be rescheduled now, particularly in light of measures against mass gatherings.

Of course, all of these considerations are predicated upon the idea that the league returns and Liverpool win the title. As mentioned, the idea of naming Liverpool champions even in the event of a Premier League cancellation has been discussed.

In such a scenario it is not clear what would happen in terms of a trophy presentation and it seems likely that a low-key, bittersweet affair would occur.

The FA has announced that English football will not resume until April 30 at the earliest, meaning Premier League action could return on May 2.

However, it must be stressed that the May 2 date is by no means fixed and is subject to change based on the decisions of the UK government, as well as the FA and Premier League.