When will Darwin Nunez make his Liverpool debut? Pre-season & Premier League bows for the Uruguayan sensation

Liverpool have roped in another sensational South American forward after Luis Suarez

Premier League giants Liverpool have signed 22-year-old forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The Uruguayan emerged as a top transfer target for the Reds this summer and his arrival was timely with departure of their star attacker Sadio Mane.

Liverpool will pay Benfica £64 million ($79m) upfront to sign Nunez, and could pay up to another £21m ($26m) in add-ons.

Having come through the ranks at Uruguayan giants Penarol before starring for Almeria in the Spanish second division, Nunez proved himself as a prolific striker both in Portugal's top-flight and in the Champions League last season. He scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances in 2021-22, while also finding the net on six occasions in Europe. But when will he first take the field for Liverpool? GOAL takes a look...

When will Darwin Nunez make his Liverpool debut?

It is expected that Liverpool will start their pre-season training on July 4. However, they will soon fly to the far east to play two friendlies on July 12 and 15 respectively.

The first of those will see them face domestic rivals Manchester United at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand as part of the Bangkok Century Cup. Whereas their next match is against Crystal Palace in Singapore. So, there is a possibility that Nunez will make his debut for the Reds on July 12 against Manchester United.

Read about Liverpool's pre-season plans here.

Who will Darwin Nunez make his Premier League debut for Liverpool against?

After finishing their pre-season, Liverpool will resume competitive action on July 30, when they will take on Manchester City in the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Article continues below

If the forward manages to win the tie, then he will get his hands on silverware at the very beginning of his career in England.

In terms of a Premier League debut, Nunez could make his bow against newly promoted Fulham on August 6. If he doesn't feature in that game, his next chance for a debut will come on August 13 at Anfield against Crystal Palace.

Check out Liverpool's Premier League fixtures here.