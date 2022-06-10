When will Premier League 2022-23 fixtures be released?

GOAL tells you about when full Premier League fixtures will be announced for Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal & more

Premier League football came to a halt in May, but it won't be long before the jewel of English football's crown is shining brightly again.

Teams have a number of months off, though many players were preoccupied with international duties in June and pre-season schedules start up in earnest in July.

With the 2022-23 Premier League season due to begin in August, GOAL has what you need to know about when the official fixture list will be announced.

When will the 2021-22 Premier League fixtures be announced?

The fixtures for the new Premier League season will be released on Thursday June 16 at 9am BST (4am ET).

Manchester City are defending champions, having clinched the league title in 2021-22 after they edged out Liverpool by a point. Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are the newly promoted teams.

The Reds, two-time former European champions, are making a comeback to the top tier after a gap of two decades, while Fulham and Bournemouth rejoin after one and two years respectively.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the start date of the Premier League 2022-23 season.

Article continues below

The league will be paused after matchday 16, which ends on November 13, for the World Cup. After the spectacle in Qatar finishes, the Premier League will restart on December 26.

The 2021-22 Premier League season will end on Sunday, May 28, 2023, with all games on that day kicking off at the same time, as is the tradition.

Premier League 2022-23 teams