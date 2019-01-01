When is the Premier League 2019-20 winter break? Changes explained

Managers and players have complained about having to play too many games in a short period over winter, so the league has brought in a break

The Premier League has responded to concerns aired by coaches and players alike by agreeing to implement a winter break of sorts to its calendar.

English football's long-standing tradition of festive football, with games taking place all through Christmas and the new year, has set it apart from its continental counterparts.

While footballers plying their trade in must be prepared for a potentially gruelling schedule during the holiday period, their fellow players in Europe are free to relax.

It's something that has irked the likes of Pep Guardiola, who is adamant the festive schedule is "killing" players, while others such as Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger has called for a break.

And, in June 2018, officials from the Premier League, the Football Association and the English Football League arrived at a compromise, which comes into effect in 2019-20.

So when is the Premier League's winter break, how long does it last and which other leagues have one? Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Contents

When is the Premier League 2019-20 winter break?

The 2019-20 Premier League winter break will occur in February 2020. It will work by splitting one gameweek across two weekends on February 8 and February 15.

Five games will be played on Saturday, February 8 and the remaining five games will be played on Saturday, February 15.

Hence, it is not strictly a 'winter break' and the Premier League has refrained from using the term. Instead, league officials have described it as a 'mid-season player break'.

In order to help with the implementation of the break the FA agreed to move fifth-round matches, which traditionally occurred in mid February, to mid-week at the beginning of March.

Interestingly, the timing of the break means that the traditional English festive football schedule remains intact.

Return to top

Why is the winter break being introduced to the Premier League?

The winter break has been introduced to the Premier League to help reduce fixture congestion and to give players a rest.

In introducing the mid-season player break the Premier League is following a similar principle that is already applied in , , and , as well as .

FA chief executive Martin Glenn welcomed the move and believes that they have managed to give players "a much-needed break" while also leaving the "much-loved Christmas schedule" untouched.

Glenn has also suggested that it will have a positive impact on the health of the England national team, saying: "As we head into summer international tournaments in the future we are sure that this mid-season break will prove to be a valuable addition for our players."

Return to top

Which other leagues have a winter break?

Competitions such as , the , and all observe a winter break during the season. Scottish football has also incorporated a winter break into its calendar.

In Spain, the winter break begins in the lead up to Christmas (normally a day before Christmas eve) and ends shortly after the new year.

Germany's winter break is the longest of Europe's top leagues, starting roughly a week before Christmas and lasting until mid January.

Italian football's winter break lasts for two weeks in January and in France the winter break begins before Christmas and ends just after the new year.

Other countries where a winter break is part of the normal football calendar include , and .

The observance of a winter break is seen as a physical necessity for many countries which are situated in northern Europe, where winters can be especially severe.

Article continues below

Northern European countries such as Ireland, Norway and , which often experience particularly difficult weather conditions, play their football from spring to autumn.

Return to top