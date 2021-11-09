When is the next Manchester derby? Dates for United vs City fixtures

The Manchester derby – contested between Manchester United and Manchester City – has become one of the most esteemed and highly-anticipated clashes in modern football.

Though historically dominated by Man Utd under the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester City have been showing their superiority in recent years, and it is the Citizens who are perceived to have a stronghold as the city's imperious side.

Goal has what you need to know about when the next Manchester derby is, as well as recent results and more.

When is the next Manchester derby?

The date of the next Manchester derby has not been confirmed yet, but it will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

It is expected to take place in March 2022. For now, the fixture has been tentatively set for March 5, 2022 at 3pm UK (10am ET), but this date will be moved to accommodate for broadcasting rights (as 3pm kick-offs are forbidden to be shown on television). The new, confirmed date for the derby should be confirmed in February at the latest.

Article continues below

Manchester United vs Manchester City recent results

The most recent Manchester derby took place at Old Trafford on November 7, 2021 in the Premier League, and ended in a 2-0 victory for Man City. Eric Bailly scored an own goal in the seventh minute, and Bernando Silva doubled his side's lead in the 45th minute to claim all three points and local bragging rights.

View the most recent Man Utd vs Man City results below.

Score Competition Date Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City Premier League November 6, 2021 Manchester City 0-2 Manchester United Premier League March 7, 2021 Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City Carabao Cup January 6, 2021 Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City Premier League December 12, 2020 Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City Premier League March 8, 2020 Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United Carabao Cup January 29, 2020 Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City Carabao Cup January 7, 2020 Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United Premier League December 7, 2019 Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City Premier League April 24, 2019

Which club has won the most trophies?

Manchester United have been the more successful club, but the Etihad side have been catching up in recent seasons under the management of Pep Guardiola. The Red Devils still dominate in terms of their trophy cabinet, however, having won 20 league titles to Man City's 7 – although they have not won a Premier League title since 2013.