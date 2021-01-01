When is the 2020 Olympics women's soccer draw & who could USWNT get?

Here's what you need to know about the 2020 Olympics women's soccer draw and which teams the USWNT could face this summer

The 2020 Olympics are drawing closer after being postponed for a year due to Covid-19, with the women's soccer draw taking place this week.

The U.S. women's team will be looking to reclaim the gold medal this summer after their disappointing performance in Brazil at the 2016 Olympics, when they were booted out of the quarter-finals by Sweden.

Goal has what you need to know ahead of the draw, how to watch it and more.

When is the 2020 Olympics women's soccer draw?

The draw will take place on April 21 at 9am BST (4am ET) at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

It will be streamed live on the FIFA YouTube channel for free.

Wednesday's draw will be conducted by Sarai Bareman, FIFA chief women's football officer and Jaime Yarza, FIFA director of tournaments.

Lindsay Tarpley will act as draw assistant, with the ceremony being presented by Samantha Johnson.

Bareman said ahead of the draw: “The draws for the Men’s and Women’s Olympic Football Tournaments will provide a range of feelings and emotions, as the 28 qualified teams discover their pathway to glory and gold in Tokyo. As the Olympic Games approach, players, coaches and officials and their preparations will take a step closer following the draws, which represent a special and exciting milestone in men’s and women’s Olympic football history.”

The USWNT has won four Olympic gold medals. They first won gold in 1996, the year of the inaugural Olympic women's soccer tournament.

They then won first-place medals in 2004, 2008, and 2012. They have won more gold medals than any other participating country in the Olympics.

How will the draw work & who could USWNT get?

The 12 teams, as listed below, will be drawn into three groups of four teams.

Host nation Japan are automatically seeded into Pot 1, while the remaining participating teams have been seeded into the pots based on the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings.

Great Britain are seeded based on the ranking of England.

No group can contain more than one team from each confederation.

The United States cannot face Canada, as they are in the same confederation, but could face the likes of Great Britain, Brazil, Sweden, Australia, China, New Zealand.

