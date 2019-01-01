When are the Championship play-off semi-finals & final? Dates, TV channel, stream & everything you need to know

The 2018-19 Championship season is approaching a conclusion and, while two teams will be automatically promoted to the Premier League, the final spot will be contested by four teams in the play-offs.

and have already booked their place in the mini-tournament, while Marcelo Bielsa's could potentially be involved after losing ground to .

The likes of , and also remain in the hunt, while and are outsiders.

With the play-offs just a matter of weeks away, Goal takes a look at when exactly the fixtures are and how to watch.

When are the Championship play-off semi-finals?

The 2019 Championship play-off semi-finals will be played on May 11, May 14 and May 15, following the conclusion of the league season.

Both first-leg matches will take place on Saturday, May 11, with the first of those set for a 12:30pm BST (7:30am ET) kick-off and the second commencing at 5:15pm BST (12:15pm ET).

The first of the second legs will be played on Tuesday, May 14, with the second taking place a day later on Wednesday, May 15.

Kick-off times for those games will be confirmed by the EFL in due course, but they are expected to be evening events.

When is the Championship play-off final?

The 2019 Championship play-off final will take place on Monday, May 27, meaning the winners of the semi-finals will have a week and a half to prepare for the biggest game of their season.

It will be the third and last EFL play-off final of the season, following the League Two and League One editions, which will be played on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, respectively.

The game will be held at Wembley and is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off (10am ET).

Game Championship play-off final Date Monday, May 27 Time 3pm BST / 10am ET

TV Channel, online stream & how to watch

In the UK, Championship play-off games can be watched live on television via Sky Sports and they will be available to stream live online using the network's Sky Go service.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Championship play-off games will not be broadcast live on television in the US, but they will be available to stream live online using ESPN+.