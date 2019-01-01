When is the Champions League 2018-19 quarter-final draw? Date, time, fixtures & all you need to know
The knockout stage of the 2018-19 Champions League is here and some of Europe's biggest clubs remain in the competition.
Sixteen teams progressed from the group stage and that number will soon be reduced to eight, with last-16 ties taking place in February and March.
So with the quarter-final on the horizon, Goal takes a look at when the draw is, who is involved and more
When is the Champions League quarter-final draw ?
UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland is the venue for the draw, which will be attended by representatives of the clubs that are left in the competition.
It will be held two days after the conclusion of the final last 16 games, which take place on March 13
Teams & how the draw works
Unlike the draw for the last 16, there are no seedings and there are no restrictions prohibiting teams from the same country facing off.
That means we could potentially be served up a number of derby clashes, such as El Clasico, Manchester derby or Der Klassiker.
UEFA will announce any further restrictions that will be applied to the draw ahead of the event.
We will know the identities of the eight teams involved in the draw come March 15, but right now it remains very much undecided.
Which teams are in the draw?
|Teams in UCL quarter-final
|Manchester United OR Paris Saint-Germain
|Roma OR Porto
|Tottenham OR Borussia Dortmund
|Ajax OR Real Madrid
|Lyon OR Barcelona
|Liverpool OR Bayern Munich
|Schalke OR Manchester City
|Atletico Madrid OR Juventus
Reigning champions Real Madrid have a narrow 2-1 lead over Ajax, but the Dutch outfit, who came through their group unbeaten, beating Benfica and drawing twice with Bayern Munich, are by no means finished.
Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool
Barcelona must overcome Ligue 1 side
Pep Guardiola will be determined to guide Manchester City through to the quarter-finals and they hold narrow advantage over Bundesliga giants Schalke, with three away goals having won 3-2 in Gelsenkirchen.
Tottenham look to have one foot in the lasy eight after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-0, and Roma - who reached the semi-finals last season - lead Portuguese outfit
Watch & live stream the Champions League quarter-final draw
UEFA's official website will be streaming the draw live and it will also be available to watch on TV.
In the UK, BT Sport
In the US, Univision
When are the Champions League quarter-finals?
The Champions League quarter-final ties will be contested in April, which means teams will have roughly a month to prepare.
The first legs of the last eight are scheduled for April 9 and 10, with the second legs due to
When is the Champions League semi-final draw ?
As such, clubs, players and fans alike will be able to go through the permutations to see who they might end up facing should they reach the final
The Champions League last 16 begins in February and concludes in March, with the quarter-finals kicking off in April.
Semi-final games are due to be played at the end of April and early May, with the final - which will be held at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano - is booked for June 1.
- Last 16: February 12/13/19/20 & March 5/6/12/13
- Quarter-finals: April 9/10 &16/17
- Semi-finals: April 30/May 1 & May 7/8
- Final: June 1