‘What's happened to Aguero’ – Twitter slams Argentina star for failed Panenka against Mendy’s Chelsea

The Citizens could have taken a two-goal lead against the Blues at half-time, albeit, the 32-year-old didn’t make the most of his penalty

Football fans have expressed their disappointment after seeing Sergio Aguero’s failed Panenka attempt in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea.

After Pep Guardiola’s men had taken the lead through Raheem Sterling in the 44th minute, the Citizens were awarded a penalty just before half-time after referee Anthony Taylor spotted a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero, in his last season at City, stepped up to the spot but opted for a poor Panenka attempt that was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

That proved costly as Thomas Tuchel’s men cancelled their deficit before scoring the winner in the closing stages of the game.

The Argentine superstar has not been spared by angry football fans on Twitter.

Media after Aguero’s failed Paneka penalty attempt: “Why would he try to do that in such a game?”



If he scored: “Wonderful goal. This is why he is one of the Premier League’s greatest goalscorers” pic.twitter.com/ybpOhvlVpo — Rene_the Red (@r_otinga) May 8, 2021

last time aguero missed a sitter against chelsea, he scored a worldie 🧏🏽‍♂️ — jesse alordiah (@jessealordiah) May 8, 2021

But u can ably say that Riyadh Mahrez is better than Ferran Torres; the form of Phil Foden is slightly above that of Raheem Sterling; and De Bryne can be better than a less interested Aguero (who knows that he is leaving the club) — David Lumansi (@DavidLumansi) May 8, 2021

aguero thinks he can overcome this jinx dfkm — bella💙 (@beIlacfc) May 8, 2021

Why didn't Aguero just do this? pic.twitter.com/raxGgiMbMM — ³⁴ 🧱 (@PrimeVDB) May 8, 2021

Lool shot wey Aguero suppose play for penalty, e dey shoot from outside now. Joker. — Toluwaleke (@ToluwalekeO) May 8, 2021

What’s happened to Aguero? 🤣 — Jamie Stanway (@jamiestanway) May 8, 2021

Aguero 2021 boots for the penalty against Mendy 🤣😂😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/4Yw9lXrJrJ — Sey 🇬🇭❤ Banku (@sey_amen_) May 8, 2021

🗣"The PA-STINKER."



🗣"I was cringing here."



Jamie Redknapp & @MicahRichards sum up Sergio Aguero's missed panenka penalty at half-time pic.twitter.com/MWcUsPFAwa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 8, 2021

Aguero giving me balotelli vibes



pic.twitter.com/n0amzwfv45 — ranny_ft (@ranny_ft) May 8, 2021

Aguero watching back his penalty 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8n8C9pSwNY — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 8, 2021

Pep and Aguero arguing after his failed panenka 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/1ZVxehM5lT — Rameez (@itsrameezeh) May 8, 2021

Aguero needs to call Ramos for panenka tutorials 😒... na wetin be this that he just did..goodness gracious 😭😭🌧 — Rainfáll Gh🌧 (@UptownRainfall) May 8, 2021

Still laughing at Aguero — Connor (@Connor_Husen) May 8, 2021

Still can't quite believe that Aguero went and tried to do the panenka. Backfired big time😂 — #MUFCTILLIDIE (@Unitedeveryday) May 8, 2021

Maybe they should practice penalties more. Now that aguero is leaving. — G! (@pa3kTheG) May 8, 2021

Aguero could have easily equaled the record but he had to be cheeky — Doyin (@itsYBonthebeat) May 8, 2021

Aguero don triple captain Mendy for him FPL — Zainul-Abideen (@AbideenKyle) May 8, 2021