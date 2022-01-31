What results do USMNT need to qualify for World Cup 2022? Permutations for place in Qatar explained

For fans of the United States Men's National Team, memories of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup might still continue to be fresh, with fears that the side will repeat their mistakes in the run-up to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Gregg Berhalter's squad still have plenty of work to do as part of Concacaf qualification, so what do the USMNT need to do to secure World Cup qualification? GOAL takes a look.

What do the USMNT need to do to qualify for World Cup 2022?

The USMNT have four qualifiers left, and if they want to secure automatic qualification, they should aim to pick up a minimum of seven points out of a total possible 12.

The USMNT are currently second in the Concacaf qualification table, four points behind leaders Canada and level on points with third-placed Mexico (but second in the table due to superior goal difference).

This means that out of their next four games, they should seek to register at least two wins and one loss. These games will be against Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.

The format of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 qualification sees that the top three teams qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the fourth-placed team having to play an an inter-federation playoff against a nation from Oceania (OFC).

The USMNT's disappointing 2-0 loss to Canada on January 30 was a potential setback, as the USMNT now need to wait a little longer - and do slightly more – to finally book a seat on that coveted plane to Qatar.

USMNT World Cup 2022 qualifying results & schedule

The USMNT next game is against Honduras on February 2. The next international window will take place in March, where the USMNT will take on Panama at home and Costa Rica away on March 27 and March 30, respectively.

Date Match Time (GMT / ET) January 27 USMNT 1-0 El Salvador 00:00am / 7pm January 30 Canada 2-0 USMNT 00:00am / 7pm February 2 USMNT vs Honduras 00:30am / 7:30pm March 24 Mexico vs USMNT TBC March 27 USMNT vs Panama TBC March 30 Costa Rica vs USMNT TBC

USMNT World Cup 2022 qualification table

The USMNT play their qualification games through the Octagonal system, consisting of eight Concacaf teams ranked from one to five based on their FIFA rankings as of July 2020, plus the three winners of the second round qualifying stage.

The teams play against each other in a home-and-away round-robin format, with each side playing 14 matches. The top three teams in the table will qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while the team that finishes fourth will progress to the inter-confederation play-off fixture.

You can view the Concacaf qualification table below.