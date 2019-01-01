What is Yaya Toure's net worth and how much does the former Man City star earn?

Goal rounds up Toure's career earnings, charity work and sponsorship as the Ivory Coast forward seeks a new footballing challenge

Yaya Toure has enjoyed an illustrious career on both club and international levels, most notably during his spell at Manchester City where he scored 79 career goals over the course of eight seasons.

He has been an important player for the Ivory Coast national team as well, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015 netting 19 times in 101 appearances. He is a known philanthropist and is involved in giving back to the community as well, is outspoken about race issues in football and is a keen advocate for the preservation of animals (elephants especially) as well as a supporter of UNICEF.

With the forward now having been released from Olympiakos as he searches for a new challenge, Goal has tallied up his estimated net worth and taken a look at his past charity pursuits and endorsements.

How much does Yaya Toure earn?

Toure is currently a free agent after he re-joined the Greek club in September, though is now eager for a new challenge as he believes that modern-day footballers can play well into their 40s.

He is believed to have taken a significant pay cut after joining the Greek side following the reported £220,000 he was earning a week at Manchester City, with his assets during his Etihad days thought to be worth around £54 million ($70m).

What sponsorships does Yaya Toure have?

Toure's primary sponsorship deal with Puma calls for part of his income to be used towards supplying shoes to underprivileged West Africans.

In 2015, he was the face of Nissan's advertising in Africa and became the brand's global ambassador.

How many social media followers does Yaya Toure have?

Unlike the majority of his colleagues and compatriots, he is not on Instagram, though tweets semi-frequently on his Twitter account where, at the time of writing, he has amassed 726,000 followers.

Looking forward to some Monday Night Football !!!! 💙💙💙



Let’s do this 🙌🏾 https://t.co/gFAJBaY1cL — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) January 14, 2019

He boasts 1.3m followers on his official Facebook account, though his preferred social media platform of choice is likely his official website, with which he posts updates about his club activity, his sponsorship endorsements as well as his activities in charity work and giving back to the community.

As per the introduction to the website: "In the Ivory Coast they call him 'L’Ordinateur' ('the computer') because he is a master of the game, a tactician of subtle brilliance. Roberto Mancini, his former manager at Manchester City, famously called him 'coach' because of his appetite for analysing video footage of games and writing down his observations in a notebook."

What charity work does Yaya Toure do?

In October 2013, Toure joined a campaign against elephant poaching, becoming a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme.

Let’s do all we can to protect the environment and the incredible animals on our planet.



Great work @UNEnvironment 👍🏾 https://t.co/9i8x88pO37 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) November 10, 2018

In the summer of 2018, Toure gave his support to UNICEF by taking part in the Soccer Aid charity match alongside the likes of Usain Bolt, Gordon Ramsey and Kevin Pietersen. The match raised over £5.5m.

He also leads the Yaya Toure Young Leaders Programme, an educational vehicle that seeks to expand the horizons of young people in Africa aged 15-25. The course covers HIV prevention, gender equality issues and the dangers of substance abuse, and is geared to developing the future leaders of Africa.

Toure also joined forced with Idris Elba, former footballer Patrick Vieira and others in a groundbreaking campaign titled 'Ebola Deeply – Africa United' that broadcast to millions across Africa and the world, in an effort to de-stigmatise the healthcare workers fighting the Ebola epidemic.

After signing a boot deal with Puma in 2011, Toure insisted on waiving his fee in exchange for large amounts of football equipment to be distributed among West African children living in poverty. Toure's aim was to give more children in the region the chance to play football, therefore encouraging football development in Africa at grassroots level, as well as supporting child welfare.

“In under-privileged areas of Africa, football is a way for children to enjoy themselves and be healthy, for some it is also a way to a better life as it was for me. I am very happy to be working with PUMA on this,” he said at the time.

The Ivory Coast international has also been an active participant in the discourse surrounding racism and the bigotry received by black footballers, and is an ambassador for anti-racism group FARE and also advised FIFA on how to fight the issue.

It was my pleasure to visit @farenet’s #DiversityHouse today!



All my career I have stood against racism and discrimination. I wanted to thank the campaigners fighting this issue every day.



We should all support them as much as possible. https://t.co/noCc9dtDw8 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) June 24, 2018

What is Yaya Toure's net worth?

Toure has enjoyed an illustrious career that has seen him play for some of the biggest names in European football including Barcelona, Man City and Monaco, but it is with Man City that he hit his career best in form, scoring 79 career goals and winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two EFL Cups and one Community Shield.

He is an Africa Cup of Nations champion with the Ivory Coast in 2015 and was named African Footballer of the Year on four occasions for four consecutive years (2011-2015) as well as Manchester City Player of the Year in 2013-14.