What is the Premier League's longest unbeaten record?

Arsenal are the only side to have won the Premier League title without defeat all season, but other teams have come close

When you think of "unbeaten" and "Premier League", your thoughts might immediately be drawn to Arsenal's incredible title-winning campaign in 2003-04.

The Gunners went an amazing 49 games without falling to defeat that season, leading them to clinch the Premier League title.

They are the only side to have ever won the Premier League without falling to defeat once – hence the "Invincibles" title – and though their streak is the longest in the top-flight, other records have come close. Goal has everything you need to know about the longest Premier League unbeaten streaks and more.

Under Arsene Wenger, currently hold the record for the longest unbeaten Premier League run with 49 games in 2003-04.

Other managers have tried to have an Invincibles season of their own, but ultimately failed.

Expectations were high for Pep Guardiola's 2017-18 side, who seemed to steamroll over just about everyone – until they paid a visit to in January and shockingly lost 4-3, ending their dreams of an unbeaten run (they had a streak of 30 games). City ended up winning the league that season with 100 points, but not without two defeats (to Liverpool and Man Utd).

, under Jose Mourinho, managed a 40-game unbeaten run through October 2005, followed by Arsenal's 30 matches through October 2002.

Liverpool became just the fourth team to record 30 straight unbeaten games in the Premier League following their victory over in November 2019, in a run that started after their loss against Manchester City in January 2019.

Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten streak is still ongoing, and the Reds could surpass Arsenal's 2002 run should they avoid defeat to this weekend.

Other notable streaks include Chelsea's 29 in October 2008-09, Man Utd's runs of the same number in 1999, 2011 and 2017 and 's 25 games in 1995.

Premier League longest unbeaten run

Date Of Last Game In Run Team Matches Unbeaten October 16, 2004 Arsenal 49 October 29, 2005 Chelsea 40 October 6, 2002 Arsenal 30 CURRENT Liverpool 30 January 2, 2018 Manchester City 30 October 18, 2008 Chelsea 29 September 25, 1999 29 February 1, 2011 Manchester United 29 April 30, 2017 Manchester United 25 November 6, 1995 Nottingham Forest 25

*Updated on November 29, 2019.