What is Goal 50? Previous winners & everything you need to know

The 12th edition's winner is set to be unveiled, so we bring you up to speed on what it is and who has won it before

The 2019 Goal 50 will be unveiled on Tuesday November 12 as the best players in the world are recognised.

Stars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric all enjoyed stellar years, but there is only room for one at the top.

With the 2019 Goal 50 set to be announced, Goal brings you all the past winners and everything you need to know.

What is the Goal 50?

Goal 50 is an annual award presented by Goal which ranks the 50 best footballers in the world over the previous 12 months.

Editors and correspondents from Goal's 42 editions across the world cast their votes, making it a truly global ballot.

Players are judged on their level of consistency during the course of the year, individual big-game performances and their contribution to the team effort.

Games at both club and international level are taken into consideration.

Previous Goal 50 winners

Ronaldo is the most successful player in the history of Goal 50, coming out on top of the pile five times, with Messi taking the ultimate prize on four occasions.

Former and star Wesley Sneijder and captain Modric are the only players outside of the aforementioned duo to win Goal 50 since its inception.

Messi has failed to place in the top three in the past two years, while Ronaldo - who won the inaugural Goal 50 in 2008 - faded into the background in 2009 and 2010.

Previous Goal 50 winners

Year 1st 2nd 3rd 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Fernando Torres 2009 Lionel Messi Andres Iniesta Xavi 2010 Wesley Sneijder Lionel Messi Xavi 2011 Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Xavi 2012 Cristiano Ronaldo Iker Casillas Lionel Messi 2013 Lionel Messi Franck Ribery Cristiano Ronaldo 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo Arjen Robben Lionel Messi 2015 Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Luis Suarez 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Luis Suarez Antoine Griezmann 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Gianluigi Buffon Luka Modric 2018 Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah

Modric was named the 2018 Goal 50 winner, edging out Ronaldo - who came second - and Mohamed Salah, who finished in third place.

Others who have been in the top three include Fernando Torres, Xavi, Antoine Griezmann and Gianluigi Buffon.