Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham launched a furious attack on referee Felix Zwayer following his side's 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday, suggesting that an official with a history of rigging results should not be anywhere near the Bundesliga's showpiece fixture.

A late Robert Lewandowski penalty finally settled the match in Bayern's favour after a thrilling exhibition of football at Signal Iduna Park.

But not everyone was in agreement with the decision to award the spot-kick, least of all Dortmund's teenage England international.

What was said?

"For me it wasn't [a penalty]," Bellingham claimed after the final whistle.

"[Mats] Hummels isn't even looking at the ball, he's fighting to get it and it just sort of hits him, it hits him and I don't even think he's looking at the ball.

"You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game, you give a referee that has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?"

Erling Haaland, who brought the game back to 2-2 shortly after half-time prior to Lewandowski's winner, was equally outraged by the performance of the match official.

"I think it was a scandal when it comes to the refereeing," the Norwegian fired, while also expressing his anger at seeing a penalty appeal for Marco Reus dismissed.

"He was arrogant, and I will say no more."

Who is the referee in question?

The episode Bellingham referenced did involve Zwayer, Saturday's whistle-blower, who became embroiled in a Bundesliga match-fixing scandal in 2005.

Zwayer was banned for six months for taking a bribe from disgraced referee Robert Hoyzer while he acted as assistant during a 2. Bundesliga match involving Wuppertaler SV, one of several officials to receive punishment following an investigation held by the German FA.

He has since risen to the top of his profession, and is one of four German referees afforded Elite status by UEFA.

