'We've all got players with experience' - Lampard answers Solskjaer's Chelsea loan system claim

The Blues coach insisted Wednesday's opponents have quality young players as well, despite a different way of bringing talent through

Frank Lampard believes 's young players are comparable to those at , despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's claims to the contrary.

Both clubs have focused on youth so far this season, with United manager Solskjaer suggesting that Chelsea's youngsters have an advantage due to the Blues' approach to the loan system.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori all enjoyed successful loan spells in the Championship last season, and have gone on to make a significant impact in the Chelsea first team under Lampard so far this term.

Ahead of Wednesday's fourth-round match at Stamford Bridge between the two sides, Solskjaer suggested Chelsea's youth were more experienced than his own because of the senior football played away from the club.

But Lampard was cautious about agreeing with the Norwegian, insisting that the talent at Old Trafford was comparable.

"[Marcus] Rashford’s a young player. He’s got how many caps for his country?" Lampard said in response to Solskjaer.

"[Axel] Tuanzebe went on loan last year and did fantastic in the Championship. Dan James has come in and been a fantastic signing for them.

"I think we’ve all got players with relative experience or not. I think Man Utd have got loads of good players.

"In terms of the loan system, there probably is some credit. The loans need to be the right loans, need to be the right clubs.

"I was fortunate to have Mason and Fikayo (at Derby) last year, they were good for me and hopefully I was good for them. That’s how the loan system works at its best when you’re talking about players with really good potential."

Abraham has scored eight league goals this season, to sit behind only Jamie Vardy in the Premier League Golden Boot race, while Mount and Tomori have also established themselves as regular starters.

Chelsea have won seven matches in a row in all competitions, and are now fourth in the Premier League and top of their group.

The Blues will be keen for revenge against United after being thumped 4-0 by the Red Devils on the opening weekend of the season.

United have struggled since that crushing victory at Old Trafford, winning only two of their next nine Premier League games.