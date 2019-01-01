West Ham's Antonio calls for FA to deduct points for fan racism

The Englishman wants harsher punishments following alleged abuse aimed at Mohamed Salah by Hammers fans

The FA should deduct points from clubs whose fans are guilty of racist abuse towards players, according to West Ham winger Michail Antonio.

His comments come after Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah received alleged racist abuse from West Ham fans at London Stadium during the sides' 1-1 draw last week.

And there have been a number of similar incidents this term with Raheem Sterling suffering abuse from Chelsea fans when collecting the ball from the side of the pitch in December, leading to a lengthy statement from the 24-year-old on social media.

The same month, a banana was thrown at Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he celebrated a goal against Tottenham.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Antonio said: "Finding an individual does nothing.

"That one person, okay, he gets banned for life but to be honest no one has a picture of his face. He can get back into the stadium.

"If you affect their team - these fans love their team - the fans, his friends, are going to turn on him.

"If you start playing games behind closed doors and deducting points, then the problem is inside themselves. They are going to deal with it themselves."

A recent poll found that 86 per cent of football fans that regularly attend matches in the UK have witnessed racism from the stands, and Antonio was shocked by that figure.

"86 per cent is quite high to be honest - I wouldn't have said 86," he continued.

"I would have said more in the 40s but I put it down to ignorance more than anything else.

"I feel like it is getting worse but I'm not going to blame the English leagues.

"I would blame the FA and UEFA because I don't feel like they're strict enough when it happens.

"Racism can be stopped in football stadiums but it all depends on what the FA and UEFA want to do about it.

"If they want to hammer down on it next season, it could take five or 10 years [to eradicate].

"If they keep thinking of other solutions rather than just hitting it straight on the head, then it could take generations."