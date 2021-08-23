West Ham United’s Benrahma extends impressive Premier League run against Leicester City

The Algeria star scored the Hammers’ second goal against the Foxes to continue his remarkable form in the tournament

Said Benrahma improved on his notable English Premier League form in West Ham United’s 4-1 defeat of Leicester City on Monday night.

The former Nice and Brentford man got a goal plus an assist as David Moyes’ men saw off the Foxes at the London Stadium.

With that, the 26-year-old has now racked up seven-goal involvements for the Hammers in his last seven English elite division appearances (three goals and four assists) after registering no goals and four assists in his previous 25 games in the competition.

The Algeria ace lined up in the midfield alongside Pablo Fornals and Harrod Bowen to halt the aspirations of Brendan Rodgers’ side towards picking up all three points in London.

As it proved a rewarding evening for Moyes’ team, they took the lead in the 26th minute courtesy of Fornals.

Benrahma intercepted a Leicester pass, broke forward immediately and sent a first-time cross from the left and the Spaniard jabbed the ball into the bottom right corner of Kasper Schmeichel’s post.