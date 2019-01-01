West Bromwich Albion dealt Ahmed Hegazi injury blow

The Egypt international who has been crucial in the Baggies' recent fine run of form in the Championship was stretchered off on Saturday

West Bromwich Albion have been dealt a huge blow after Ahmed Hegazi suffered a muscular injury in their 1-0 loss to .

Hegazi who made his 29th league appearance on Saturday was forced off with a muscle injury in the second half and was replaced by loanee Tosin Adarabioyo in the 63rd minute.

His injury compounded his team's woes as they failed to pick up maximum points at the Hawthorns on Saturday, a disappointing home run that leaves them without a win since their 2-0 defeat of on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, manager Darren Moore is uncertain about the severity of the damage and awaits the assessment of the medical team.

"It didn't look good for him so we had to make an immediate change. We'll assess him over the next 24 to 48 hours," Moore said, per Birmingham Live.

Article continues below

The Egyptian centre-back has been solid in the Baggies' defence this campaign and helped them keep two clean sheets in their last four outings prior to Saturday's loss.

West Bromwich Albion, placed fourth in Championship log, are in contention for automatic promotion to the with 60 points from 34 games - four points adrift of second-placed Sheffield United.

They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways and maintain their impressive unbeaten run on the road when they take on third-placed for their next game on March 1.