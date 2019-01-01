West Brom vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Baggies host the Seagulls in the FA Cup as both teams eye a spot in the last 16 to play Derby County

West Brom and Brighton face-off in an FA Cup fourth-round replay for a chance to play Derby County in the next round.

With Brighton looking safe in the Premier League they may look to this competition as a real chance to lift some silverware with a favourable draw in the next round and multiple top teams already eliminated from the competition.

West Brom will have promotion at the forefront of their minds but a win here to boost their confidence may be exactly what they need.

Game West Brom vs Brighton Date Wednesday, February 6 Time 8:05pm GMT / 3:05pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via ESPN+

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will by shown on BBC One and can be streamed on the BS

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position West Brom players Goalkeepers Johnstone, Myhill, Bond Defenders Gibbs, Bartley, Mears, Townsend, Adarabioyo, Dawson, Hegazi, Holgate, Melbourne Midfielders Johansen, Morrison, Livermore, Phillips, Montero, Brunt, Barry, Hoolahan, Field, Harper, Murphy Forwards Robson-Kanu, Gayle, Rodriguez, Leko, Edwards,

West Brom will be without ineligible loanees Stefan Johansen and Jefferson Montero, who joined after the original game, and the cup-tied Jacob Murphy.

Potential West Brom starting XI: Johnstone; Holgate, Adarabioyo, Hegazi, Mears, Barry, Livermore, Hoolahan; Robson-Kanu, Leko, Rodriguez.

Position Brighton players Goalkeepers Ryan, Button, Steele Defenders Dunk, Duffy, Bruno, Montoya, Bong, Bernardo, Balogun, Burn Midfielders Bissouma, Propper, Stephens, Kayal, Gross, March, Izquierdo, Knockaert, Jahanbakhsh Forwards Locadia, Murray, Andone

Brighton also have a fully available squad and, with the FA Cup looking a winnable competition, they may go with a strong team here.

Potential Brighton starting XI: Ryan, Bernardo, Dunk, Duffy, Balogun; Propper, Stephens, Gross; Izquierdo, Knockaert, Murray

Betting & Match Odds

Despite being the away team Brighton are favoured for this fixture with odds of 29/20 being given for a Seagulls win. A draw can be backed at 12/5 whilst a West Brom win is priced at 21/10

Match Preview

Both teams will be looking for better performances than in the previous meeting which ended 0-0 and forced this replay.

Derby await the winners of this tie and due to Frank Lampard's team being weaker opposition both of these sides may fancy their chances of getting a step closer to Wembley this season.

Chris Hughton has to be relishing this competition as Brighton have a real shot of lifting some silverware for the first time in their history, with two Championship clubs standing between them and the quarter-finals.

Hughton will not make the mistake of underestimating his opponents as he realises that West Brom have a squad ready for the top flight.

“It’s a big challenge for us. We’re up against a team that are in a very good position in the Championship,” said Hughton.

“What they will be doing is giving everything they can to get straight back to the Premier League."

Hughton was clearly impressed with West Brom's business in January as they signed four players with top-level experience; Jefferson Montero, Stefan Johansen, Jacob Murphy and Mason Holgate. Although only Holgate from the new arrivals is available for this game.

“They’ve brought in some good players in this window, so they’ve got a very good squad and a team that has recently been in the Premier League.”

Baggies boss Darren Moore believes that the team spirit at the Hawthorns could be the deciding factor in this fixture

"We're in an exciting part of the season, the confidence is good here, the team morale and togetherness is there. We're fighting for one another."

With promotion still West Brom's main aim they may rest players with an important game against Stoke at the weekend, whilst Brighton look safe in the Premier League so they can prioritise the FA Cup.