West Brom defender Hegazi makes Championship Team of the Week

The impressive showing from the Egypt international against the Potters at bet365 Stadium has not gone unnoticed

Ahmed Hegazi has been named in the Championship Team of the Week after helping West Bromwich Albion to a 1-0 victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

The 28-year-old delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the encounter, helping the Baggies keep a clean sheet and provided the assist for Dwight Gayle’s matchwinner.

The win saw West Brom climb to the fourth spot in the log after accruing 53 points from 30 games.

Another week of impressive performances throughout the EFL, but who has made it into the Team of the Week? https://t.co/n3labFLUlL #EFL | #TOTW pic.twitter.com/MaSjqgdNgn — EFL (@EFL) February 11, 2019

Hegazi is joined on the list by Birmingham City’s Lee Camp and Che Adams, Newport County duo of Regan Poole and Sam Stubbs, Bristol City’s Tomas Kalas, Bury’s Jay O'Shea, Norwich City’s Emi Buendia, Oldham Athletic’s Johan Branger, Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow and Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.

The defender who has made 26 league appearances for West Brom this season will look to continue the quality display when they take on Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.