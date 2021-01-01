‘Werner working his socks off to end goal struggles’ – Abraham backing Chelsea team-mate to find spark

The Blues frontman knows all about the pressure and difficulties of leading a line and expects a proven German striker to come good

Timo Werner is “working his socks off” in a bid to bring his goal struggles at to a close, says Tammy Abraham.

The German frontman enjoyed a positive start to his spell at Stamford Bridge, with the target found on eight occasions by November.

He has managed just one effort in 16 outings since then – with that solitary strike coming in an win over League Two outfit Morecambe.

Werner’s latest outing saw him fluff his lines once again, with a penalty missed against Luton in what would prove to be Frank Lampard’s final game at the Blues helm.

The 24-year-old could be forgiven for wanting to hide, with his confidence seemingly shot, but Abraham says a proven performer is doing all he can to rediscover a spark.

The Chelsea and striker told the Blues’ official website: “I feel that to be a new player coming into the Premier League it is never easy. I have had my struggles last season where I went a couple of games without scoring myself, so I know the pressure that comes with it.

“You just have to keep getting into the right areas and putting yourself out there. One thing I love about Timo is that even in hard times he always works his socks off. He is a top player and it is always good to have those players around you.

“As a striker you just have to keep making the runs and getting yourself in those positions. Eventually it will come for you.”

Werner has been at the top for long enough to know that his every performance will be dissected in minute detail, with players in his position expected to deliver end product.

Abraham faces similar pressure, with the 23-year-old adding on life as a goal-getter: “That’s one thing that getting into football does to you.

“There is always pressure. Good times and bad times, there is always pressure in football. But I feel like that is what we signed on for, to deal with the pressure.

“It is about how we overcome the bad times and when we are having the good times, how to celebrate those as well. For us as a team we just need to stick together and work hard, go back to basics - what we are good at.”

With Lampard gone and former boss Thomas Tuchel seemingly on his way in, Chelsea will be back in Premier League action on Wednesday when they take in a home date with .