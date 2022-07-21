'He should be one of the happiest people on the planet’ - Werner transfer hint shocks Chelsea boss Tuchel

The Blues boss is struggling to understand why the German forward would want to sever ties with Premier League heavyweights

Timo Werner’s transfer hint at Chelsea has left Thomas Tuchel stunned, with the Germany international forward told he should be “one of the happiest people on the planet”.

He is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025 and has already savoured Champions League glory during his time in west London.

Questions of his form and fierce competition for places have seen the 26-year-old admit he “could be happy everywhere” when quizzed on what the future could hold for him.

Will Timo Werner leave Chelsea?

After learning of the comments from Werner, Blues boss Tuchel told reporters after seeing his side suffer a penalty shootout defeat to MLS side Charlotte FC: “I'm surprised, I would be very happy as a young guy having a contract at Chelsea football club. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet.

“He needs to get his game time. He has to show quality, take your place and defend your place.

“I would be one of the happiest people on the planet having a contract with Chelsea. If he said this, I do not understand.”

Werner, who opened the scoring in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Club America, played no part against Charlotte due to a hamstring issue, but Tuchel maintains that a fellow countryman remains in his plans, saying: “Sure, he is our player, sure.”

Getty Images

What did Werner say on his future?

In the wake of a first friendly outing of the summer, Werner said when asked if he needed to hold clear-the-air talks with Chelsea bosses: “It is hard to say.

“First of all, the most important thing is that I am happy. I am happy when I play and score goals. That's the fact. That's what I should take care of and the other things will come.”

Quizzed on whether he can find that happiness at Chelsea, he added: “I could be happy everywhere.”