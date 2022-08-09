Werner pens goodbye letter to Chelsea as striker seals RB Leipzig transfer

The striker is headed back to the Bundesliga to re-join his former club after a disappointing two-year stint in London

Timo Werner has said goodbye to Chelsea's fans as he re-joins his former club RB Leipzig. Werner had originally joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2020 after Chelsea activated his £45 million ($54m) release clause, but will now head back to Germany for a reported transfer fee of €30m (£25m/$31m).

Werner struggled to reach the heights at Stamford Bridge that he did reach in Germany, although he did claim a Champions League winners medal during his Chelsea stint.

He'll now head back to Germany and, as he leaves the Premier League, Werner penned a goodbye letter to Blues supporters.

What did Werner say?

"Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC," he said in a letter posted on social media. "I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.

At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my teammates, the coaches and staff, and especially for you, the supporters of Chelsea Football Club.

"I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind me in good and in challenging times!

"We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I'm already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day!"

Werner's Chelsea career

Werner managed to score just 23 times in 89 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, although he did help the club win that Champions League medal.

He scored four times in 12 Champions League appearances that season, but netted just six in the Premier League.

Werner's fate didn't improve much in his second campaign, as he scored 11 goals in 37 games in all competitions for Chelsea.