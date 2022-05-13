Werner: I have no regrets about choosing Chelsea over Liverpool - but Klopp is one of the greatest managers

Timo Werner has praised Jurgen Klopp as a top coach but says he does not regret joining Chelsea instead of Liverpool.

Werner joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2020, but has had a difficult time over his two seasons in London.

The Germany international only has 10 Premier League goals to his name and has been dropped to the bench on occasion.

What did Werner say about Liverpool?

The 26-year-old admits he considered making the switch to Anfield instead of Stamford Bridge when it came time to leave his homeland, but he is happy with the decision he made.

“The only thing I can say is they have a German manager,” he told London Evening Standard “I have known him for many years before, because when I was in Stuttgart, he talked about going to Dortmund. Then I played not so well, so it was done.

“When I was in Leipzig, I had the possibility to come to the Premier League. Liverpool were also in my thoughts and were a big possibility for me, but at the end I decided for Chelsea and I won the Champions League title last year. It was not the worst decision.”

What did Werner say about Klopp?

Werner had special praise for Klopp, but says his current coach - Thomas Tuchel - is on a similar level as the Liverpool boss.

“He is one of the best coaches we had in Germany,” he said. “Not to attack our manager, but over the past years he won the most titles. He has a very nice personality - a personality that the German people love, because he seems like fun.

“The Germans love the types like Thomas Muller, Jurgen Klopp - they have empathy. They say what they think, and that is really important in this business, to not fake something.

“He’s real. He is a funny guy and also, with his power on the sideline, he tries to bring the people with him. That’s what we Germans like.”

Asked for his take on Tuchel, Werner said: “He is on a level now where, when you say who are the best managers, you have only now Klopp, him and [Pep] Guardiola maybe."

