'We're screwed, angry, upset' – Griezmann snaps back after Barcelona fall in Super Cup final

The Frenchman was not in a good mood after seeing his side twice throw away a lead in Seville

star Antoine Griezmann said the giants are "screwed, angry, upset" after being upstaged by in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Lionel Messi was sent off for the first time in his Barca career as the Catalan club lost 3-2 to Athletic following extra time in Seville on Sunday.

Near the end of extra time, Messi played a pass and took a swing at Asier Villalibre as the Athletic forward ran across his path, demonstrating the frustration Barca felt after losing the lead twice in regulation.

More teams

Griezmann scored twice, including the 40th-minute opener, but his goals were cancelled out on both occasions at Estadio de La Cartuja.

Athletic's Oscar de Marcos equalised in the 42nd minute before substitute team-mate Asier Villalibre forced extra time at the death, after Griezmann had restored Barca's lead with 13 minutes remaining.

Inaki Williams then scored a sublime goal in the third minute of extra time to secure Athletic's third Supercopa crown and first since 2015, with Messi's red card for lashing out at Villalibre adding to Barca's woes in the dying moments.

"How do you think we are?" Griezmann replied when asked how Barca felt post-game.

"We're screwed, angry, upset. When you lose a final, these are all the bad feelings you have.

"Athletic pressed very well. They gave everything until the last minute, and then what happened, happened. We have made mistakes in our strategy and we'll have to work on it during the week.

"We didn't defend well, we didn't communicate. When the ball comes out someone needs to shout."

star Griezmann has scored five goals in his past four finals in all competitions for club and country.

Article continues below

He has also been directly involved in seven goals in his past four appearances for Barca across all competitions, after failing to score or assist a goal in any of his previous seven matches.

In La Liga, Ronald Koeman's Barca are third and seven points adrift of leaders – who have two games in hand.

Barca will next turn their attention to the , where they will face Cornella in a last-32 match on Thursday.