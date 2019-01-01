'We're not worried about any other team' - Henderson unconcerned with Manchester City's thrashing of Watford

The Liverpool captain says the Reds' focus is on themselves, not the defending Premier League champions

Jordan Henderson insists are not focused on or keeping pace with any records as the Reds are taking their title chase game by game.

Jurgen Klopp's have rattled off a club-record 15 straight Premier League wins and currently sit atop the table by five points over rivals Man City.

However, City are currently the team grabbing headlines, having demolished 8-0 at the weekend in one of the most dominant performances in recent memory.

Henderson was certainly impressed by City's performance, but the Liverpool captain says he isn't concerned by any recent results from other teams.

“It’s about what we need to do, all our focus is on ourselves, we can't worry about anyone else, our focus is on our next opponent, not any other team," Henderson said.

"The next game will always be the biggest game, we’ll not worry about any other team. I’m sure the neutrals will look at other results and obviously it was a good performance by City.

“But, for us, it’s about performing well and picking up points, as many as we can and see where we are at the end of the season.”

With Liverpool's victory over at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, the Reds became the first team to win their opening six games in consecutive seasons while also setting a new club record of seven straight away wins.

Records have seemingly become realistic for Liverpool in recent years, especially after last season's title duel with Manchester City and final triumph.

But Henderson says the important thing is taking one game at a time and not worrying about any overarching themes.

"Winning is important, picking up as many points and if you keep on doing that then the records will follow.

"You can’t go and chase records because they will come with performances and if we keep winning. But, for us, the motivation is three points every time we play.

“Chelsea was a really tough place to come, good team, we had to grind it out, had to give everything and that shows what we’re about as a team.

“It’s important, you need character and we’ve got plenty of characters in this team to fight and see games out.

“It was tough, they put a lot of pressure on us and we just need to keep winning, keep getting three points.”