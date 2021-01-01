'We're better and stronger mentally' - Solskjaer happy with Man Utd improvement

The Old Trafford side can overtake Liverpool at the top of the table on Tuesday and the coach is confident they are up to the challenge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased with the way have developed mentally this season as they look to go top of the Premier League.

The Red Devils are level on points with reigning champions , but could take pole position if they avoid defeat in their game in hand against Burnley on Tuesday. Five days later, they will travel to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's team.

After an inconsistent start to the season, United are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in the English top-flight and Solskjaer is happy with the improvement he has seen in their performances.

"I feel the team is developing all the time. We’re better and stronger mentally, we know more about ourselves, the team is gelling better and getting over the line in tighter games, we’re winning tighter games," he told the club's website.

"That’s been a big thing for us – those extra points have come from wins like away, away, at home – when you score the winner in injury time. Those were all very important points [to pick up], so we are improving and developing, yes."

He continued: "[Top of the table is] the best place to be – up there, in and amongst it. I’ve been right at the bottom as well as in the middle with Cardiff and there is no better place to be than being up there and playing with confidence."

sit 16th in the table but have been beaten just once in their last seven matches, and Solskjaer has warned his side are in for a tough test.

"It’s a great challenge and it’s what the Premier League is about if you want to be successful," he said.

"You need to be mentally ready and earn the right to play because they’re one of the better organised teams in the league. They’ve got some strengths that not many other teams and clubs have, so in their own way these games have a massive impact on the morale and the spirit in our team, because if you win games like this it gives you a very, very strong basis later on."

The Old Trafford side were without Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw for the win at home to on Saturday, but the manager says they are fit to feature on Tuesday.

“Yes, Luke and Victor [Lindelof] both trained fully and Paul as well was out there," he said. "He didn’t do everything, but he is more or less also ready. So a good clean bill of health."