Wenger would return to Arsenal 'if needed' but does not 'expect' Gunners comeback

The long-time boss has not dismissed his chances of an unlikely return to the north London side, who he led to three Premier League titles

legend Arsene Wenger has admitted that he would consider returning to the club, but he does not believe that will be required.

The Frenchman, currently FIFA's chief of global football development, oversaw a golden era for the club during a reign that stretched from 1996 until 2018.

Since his departure, Arsenal have struggled to compete for top honours under Unai Emery and now Mikel Arteta.

With the club 13th in the Premier League, the Spaniard finds himself under pressure, despite successive wins over and during the Christmas period.

“If I’m needed, I will help them, but I don’t expect that, no,” Wenger told NBC Sports.

While Wenger continues to be frustrated by the manner in which his exit from the club was handled, he does not expect the feeling to last.

“Time is a good doctor, you know,” he said.

Wenger became synonymous with the club during his spell in charge, during which he won the Premier League title on three occasions and led the club to the seven times. The Frenchman also helped the Gunners to the 2006 final.

While the current crop appear some distance from that standard, he has backed Arteta in the past as the man to turn their fortunes around.

Speaking to TalkSport in October, he said: “Mikel had passion for the game and big motivation, and good focus and a desire to do well. You could see the ingredients there, and he had a grip and influence on the other players.

“He’s lucky that straight away he got into a big club, in a position where you normally have to work ten years to get in that position, but because he played for the club and was a good player, he got his chance. I wish him well.

“I left the club in a position for my followers to do better and the club now has the financial resources to win the championship.”

Meanwhile, the north London club will travel to face Sam Allardyce’s on Sunday before an FA Cup clash with Newcastle next Saturday.