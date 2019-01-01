'We'll give the best of us to win' - Puskas award nominee Nchout targets Norwegian Cup glory with Valerenga

After helping Cameroon inch closer to a Tokyo 2020 ticket, the forward says winning a diadem with her club will be a great feat

Ajara Nchout is hoping Valerenga can claim the 2019 Norwegian Women's Cup in Saturday's final against Lillestrom in Fornebu.

Nchout's brace against New Zealand inspired to the knockout stages at the 2019 Women's World Cup in , and one of her goals was voted the second-best of the tournament and also made Puskas award shortlist.

She boosted her fantastic year with another superb performance in the African Olympic Games qualifiers, where she scored three goals to put the Indomitable Lionesses on the brink of an Olympic Games return.

Last weekend, the 28-year-old helped Monica Knudsen's side to a runners-up spot in the Toppserien - their best finish since a top-flight promotion in 2012 - with 11 goals in 22 games during her maiden term.

The Cameroonian, who is seeking her first major title in Norway, is pleased with her incredible year and she is eager to end on a high.

"All the players deserved the accolades this season for taking Valerenga to the and writing their name in gold in the history of the club," Nchout told Goal.

"I'm part of it, and I'm very happy. I am even more happy to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"I also look forward to playing against teams like , , PSG, and others. The most difficult starts now with Valerenga.

To reach this year's Cup final, Nchout grabbed a hat-trick as her side claimed a 4-1 semi-final triumph over Arna-Bjornar to ensure Knudsen's team reach the final for a second final in three years.

"The [Norwegian] Cup remains the main goal for us. We must win it so that the season is even more beautiful because they always remember those who win and not those who played the final.

"We will do everything to bring this trophy home. But in front of us, there is a tough opponent who gave us a hard time during the season during our confrontations but a final is a different game.

Article continues below

"We cannot ignore previous matches but in a final, there is no draw, it is played to win. And with my teammates, we will give the best of us to win."

The Norwegian Cup final between Valerenga and Lillestrom will be played at the Telenor Arena in Fornebu on Saturday evening.

And Nchout, who led former side Sandviken to the Norwegian Cup runners-up spot in 2018, will aim to make history with Valerenga.