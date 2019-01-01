'We were both in tears' - West Ham keeper Martin in emotional hug with dad after clean sheet at Chelsea

The goalkeeper made his debut in the English top-flight at the age of 33 and had a key role in his side winning the game

West Ham goalkeeper David Martin says he and his dad were both in tears as they hugged after he made his Premier League debut at the age of 33 on Saturday.

The Hammers were winless in eight games in all competitions heading into the clash against their London rivals, but they stunned with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge thanks to a second-half goal from Aaron Cresswell.

Manuel Pellegrini opted to make a change in goal by picking Martin ahead of Roberto Jimenez and went on to play a key role in his first top-flight appearance.

The former player made six saves against the Blues to keep a clean sheet and help lift his side up to 13th in the Premier League table.

Martin's father, Alvin, spent over 20 years as a West Ham defender and was in the stands to see the game; and the pair shared an emotional moment after the final whistle.

"It still doesn't feel real. I'm just pleased got through it, I didn't let anyone down and actually I enjoyed it in the end," he said to reporters about his debut.

"My dad didn't say much - I think we were both in tears! For my dad to play for the club for 21 years and see it, and for me to make my debut, keep clean sheet and get win for the boys, it is so pleasing."

David Martin hugging his dad @alvinmartin58 in the press box after the match.



What a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eu3gcnK9GL — (@WestHam) November 30, 2019

The shot-stopper admits that he had some pre-match nerves but hopes he will be given another chance by his manager.

"I was struggling to eat for two days, Cressa [Ryan Cresswell] was laughing at me because my plate was taken away because I couldn't eat my food."

"I hope I've given myself a good chance but have to work hard and keep grounded."

The London club are in action again on Wednesday when they visit , who are sixth in the Premier League.